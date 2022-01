AEW has a big show on Wednesday as well as Battle of the Belts on Saturday, and a new “Road To” video previews the shows. AEW released the video on Tuesday and you can check it out below.

AEW Battle of the Belts is a one-hour special, the first of AEW’s quarterly TNT specials, and will air Saturday night on the network. Dynamite, meanwhile, makes its TBS debut this week.