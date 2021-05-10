wrestling / News
AEW Road to Dynamite Previews This Week’s Episode
May 10, 2021 | Posted by
AEW Dynamite this week has a World Championship Eliminator and two title matches, and the Road To preview is now online. You can see the preview below for the show, which airs Wednesday on TNT with the following lineup:
* AEW World Championship Eliminator Match: Orange Cassidy vs. PAC
* AEW Tag Team Championship Match: The Young Bucks vs. SCU
* AEW TNT Championship Match: Darby Allin vs. Miro
* IWGP United States Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. Yuji Nagata
* Cody Rhodes makes an announcement for Double or Nothing
* Jade Cargill interview
More Trending Stories
- Chris Jericho Confirms That He Took Funny WWF Picture Of The Rock
- Mention Of Booker T vs. Triple H Wrestlemania XIX Feud Removed From A&E Documentary
- Drew McIntyre On His First Conversation With Vince McMahon In WWE, His Picks For All-Time Survivor Series Team
- The Great Khali Recalls Vince McMahon Telling Him to ‘Kill’ The Undertaker for His WWE Debut