AEW Road to Dynamite Previews This Week’s Episode

AEW Dynamite this week has a World Championship Eliminator and two title matches, and the Road To preview is now online. You can see the preview below for the show, which airs Wednesday on TNT with the following lineup:

* AEW World Championship Eliminator Match: Orange Cassidy vs. PAC

* AEW Tag Team Championship Match: The Young Bucks vs. SCU

* AEW TNT Championship Match: Darby Allin vs. Miro

* IWGP United States Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. Yuji Nagata

* Cody Rhodes makes an announcement for Double or Nothing

* Jade Cargill interview