wrestling / News
AEW Road to Dynamite Revisits Thunder Rosa’s Title Win, More
March 22, 2022 | Posted by
AEW is heading to Austin for this week’s TV, and their new Road to Dynamite video celebrates Thunder Rosa’s Women’s Title win while previewing this week. You can see the video below, which looks at last week’s show and provides a preview of what to expect tomorrow:
