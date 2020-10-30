AEW News: Road to Full Gear Set For Next Week, Leyla Hirsh Comments on AEW Dynamite Match

– AEW is set to air a Road to Full Gear special next week. TNT’s schedule lists a Road to Full Gear special on November 6th at 11 PM ET, the day before the PPV.

– Leyla Hirsh, who faced NWA Women’s World Champion Serena Deeb on last night’s Dynamite, posted to Twitter to comment on the match:

“Last night was incredible. Crazy to think how far I’ve come in the last two years. It’s so rewarding to see all the hard work payoff. Thank you to @AEW for giving me this platform to show the world what I am made of. Can’t wait to see what comes next.”