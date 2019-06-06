AEW Road to Fyter Fest Episode 1 Features Jon Moxley Promo, Cody Talking About Smashing Throne

– AEW is prepping for Fyter Fest on June 29th, and they’ve released the first Road to Fyter Fest video to promote the event. You can see the video below, which spotlights the partnership with CEO Gaming as well as two matches in Jon Moxley vs. Joey Janela and Cody vs. Darby Allin. You can see the full video below.

The video starts off with a Fyre Fest-style opening that transitions into an 8-bit style fighting scene. Cody then appears to promote the video game tournament and talking about the commercial that Kenny Omega put out. He notes that he’s excited to get behind it and support it, talking about Omega’s competitiveness within the esports world. He discusses how the esports community is a whole new community for AEW to tap into, and how the video game fans there will be a neutral crowd that can use as a measuring stick for what is working with AEW’s product and what isn’t. He adds that there’s a lot of crossover between fighting games and wrestling, and he’s excited to see what the CEO Gaming world thinks of AEW.

The video then transitions to Jon Moxley cutting a promo about his arrival in AEW and his match with Joey Janela at Fyter Fest. He notes that while Janela says he wants to die in the ring, that was before he didn’t exist in AEW. AEW is different now, and Moxley doesn’t have an off-switch or care who’s in attendance. He says, “You’re talking about a guy who doesn’t necessarily care about the referee’s discretion when I get in the ring, when I step through the ropes and the bell rings. You’re talking a guy who doesn’t necessarily care about the safety of the athletes.”

Moxley then says that Janela is going to get it when he steps in the ring. “When you sign that contract for June 29th, Joey, you become my enemy for the direction. So take it from me, from one guy who gives zero f**ks to another: choose your words carefully, my friend. And make sure you want to become my enemy.”

The video goes on to feature Cody watching Darby Allin and talking about his match with Dustin at AEW Double or Nothing, as well as his teaming with Dustin at Fight For the Fallen against the Young Bucks, who he calls the “best tag team in the world.” He says that Allin fits the mold for what he wants to see in AEW. Michael Cuellari says he’s not concerned about Cody, as he does all the work. That said, he doesn’t agree 100% with the match because Darby is unorthodox and has nothing to lose, while Cody has everything to lose because he doesn’t want to go into Fight for the Fallen coming off a lost to Allin.

Cody then talks about smashing the Triple H throne at Double or nothing, saying that “A lot of people might have misinterpreted” it. He says, “But if it meant anything—and I’m sure it means a lot to different people—but if it meant anything, it meant that I wasn’t going to be an executive first, I’m was going to be a wrestler first, and this is part of it.”