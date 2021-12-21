wrestling / News

AEW Road to Holiday Bash Previews This Week’s Dynamite

December 21, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite is a Holiday Bash special this week, and the new Road To video previews what’s to come. You can see the video below ahead of tomorrow night’s show, which airs live on TNT:

