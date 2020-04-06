wrestling / News

AEW Road to TNT Championship Video Previews This Week’s Dynamite

April 6, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite

AEW’s latest Road To… video is online, previewing the start of the TNT Championship tournament on this week’s Dynamite. You can see the livestream video below. The tournament for the new title kicks off on Wednesday with Cody Rhodes vs. Shawn Spears.

AEW Dynamite, Jeremy Thomas

