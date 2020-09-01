AEW Releases Road to All Out Video Hyping Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara, More

The Road to All Out has begun, with a new video previewing this weekend’s show online. AEW has posted a video previewing the PPV that takes place on Saturday, which you can check out below.

The video highlights the feud between Matt Hardy and Sammy Guevara leading into their match at the PPV including the now-infamous steel chair spot that left Hardy bloodied on Dynamite. That leads into their Broken Rules match, which will result in Hardy leaving AEW if he loses. We also get a promo by QT Marshall talking about how he’s proven himself despite criticisms that he’s just there because he’s Cody’s friend and hypes his match alongside Matt Cardona, Dustin Rhodes, and Scorpio Sky against The Dark Order.

Finally, we see a quick promo hyping MJF’s match against Jon Moxley for the AEW World Title. All Out takes place on Saturday live on PPV starting at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT.