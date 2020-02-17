AEW Road to Atlanta Video Previews This Week’s Dynamite

AEW has released its Road to Atlanta video, which previews this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. You can check out the video below courtesy of AEW’s YouTube account.

The video features a vignette looking at the arrival of Jeff Cobb in AEW and his attack of Jon Moxley on behalf of Chris Jericho. Moxley is set to face Cobb on this week’s episode before his match with Jericho at AEW Revolution. It also looks back at Nyla Rose’s AEW Women’s Championship over Riho on last week’s episode, putting over RIho’s toughness and Rose’s win. Rose is set to speak on this week’s episode, making her first public comments in AEW as champion.

There’s also a look at Cody running through MJF’s stipulations so he can get a match with the man at Revolution. That includes this week’s Steel Cage match against Wardlow. The video features Taz, Arn Anderson and Cody all talking about the cage match, which will be the first cage match in AEW history.