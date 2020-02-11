AEW Road to Austin Previews This Week’s Dynamite

AEW has released a new video previewing Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite in Austin. You can see the “Road to Austin” video below, which highlights the events of last week’s episode including MJF’s lashes to Cody and more.

The video also includes a vignette with Jimmy Havoc talking about his impending return to the company after a couple of months away, as well as the broadcast team hyping up Jungle Boy and more. The show takes place in Austin on Wednesday and airs live on TNT. The updated card for the show is:

* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Hangman Page and Kenny Omega vs. SCU

* AEW Women’s Championship Match: Riho vs. Nyla Rose

* Eye For an Eye Match: Santana vs. Jon Moxley

* Dustin Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara