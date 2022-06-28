wrestling / News

AEW Road To Blood & Guts Previews Titular Match & More

June 28, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Road to AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

AEW heads to Detroit for Blood & Guts this week, and the new Road To video looks the upcoming episodes of Dynamite and Rampage. You can see the video below, which previews this week’s shows including the main event match pitting the Blackpool Combat Club against the Jericho Appreciation Society:

