wrestling / News
AEW Road To Blood & Guts Previews Titular Match & More
June 28, 2022 | Posted by
AEW heads to Detroit for Blood & Guts this week, and the new Road To video looks the upcoming episodes of Dynamite and Rampage. You can see the video below, which previews this week’s shows including the main event match pitting the Blackpool Combat Club against the Jericho Appreciation Society:
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff on Why It Wasn’t Wrong to Give Steve Austin a Headlining Spot at WrestleMania 38
- Shayna Baszler Reflects On Her Run In WWE NXT, Reaction To Her Losing NXT Women’s Title To Rhea Ripley
- WWE Alumnus Mario Mancini Corroborates Allegation That Vince McMahon Raped Female Referee
- Tony Khan Asked If AEW Will Provide Assistance To Employees With Abortion Costs