AEW Road to Chicago Video Previews This Week’s Dynamite
June 20, 2023 | Posted by
AEW is holding Dynamite in Chicago this week, and this week’s Road To video previews a couple of the matches. You can see the video below, which previews the Hardys vs. Gunns match as well as the Concession Stand Brawl between Jeff Jarrett and Mark Briscoe.
Dynamite airs live tomorrow on TBS.
