AEW Road to Cleveland Previews This Week’s Dynamite

– AEW has released a new “Road to Cleveland” video previewing this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. You can see the video below, which hypes up the matches for this week’s episode and features Kip Sabian talking about his and Penelope Ford’s attacks on Joey Janela. Private Party talk about their upbringing and how it’s made them the wrestlers they are today. We also get a replay of the segment released earlier today of Brandi Rhodes’ therapy session.

The lineup for the show is:

* Private Party and Darby Allin vs. Chris Jericho, Santana, and Ortiz.

* Young Bucks vs. The Butcher and The Blade (w/The Bunny)

* Kip Sabian (w/Penelope Ford) vs. Cody (w/Arn Anderson)

* MJF vs. Opponent TBD