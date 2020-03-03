AEW Road to Denver Video Features Revolution Recap, Cody on His Tattoo, More

The latest AEW Road to… video is online, recapping the events of Revolution and more. You can see the full video below.

The video shows off Cody getting his Nightmare Family tattoo and talking about how he’s wanted to get it for a year. He talks about how it’s not something he wants to cover up, and how it represents his individual identity and he’s very happy with it. He says he went against traditional wisdom and wanted his mark on his body.

The video then looks at the arrival of Colt Cabana and Cabana discussing how he was the first person outside of the Elite to find out about AEW. Cabana puts Tony Khan over and discusses as his friendship with the group, saying that he sees the company’s values as “correct” and the level of support that he has within AEW.

The next segment features Jimmy Havoc cutting a promo about how he’s been called a lot of things in his life and how his hardcore style has torn out parts of his soul with his body. He says he started to become insane and reckless, and now he embraces it. He doesn’t want empathy or compassion and says that it won’t bode well for Luther, who he will make suffer.

Stephen Amell is up next, talking about his accompanying Cody down to the ring and how he was anxious and jumping around backstage beforehand until Arn Anderson calmed him down. He said he’s pumped for everyone and that AEW is what the wrestling fan needed.

We next get a music video-style recap of the events of AEW Revolution, with highlights from the show and ending with Jon Moxley’s promo after he won the AEW World Heavywight Championship from Chris Jericho, where he says the title belongs to all the fans.

If you use any of this recap, please credit 411mania.com.