AEW Road To Detroit Previews Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega, More

May 9, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

AEW heads to Detroit for Dynamite and Rampage this week, and the latest Road To video previews Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega’s steel cage match plus more. You can check out the video below, which takes a look at this week’s tapings:

AEW Dynamite, AEW Rampage, Jeremy Thomas

