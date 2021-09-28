wrestling / News

AEW’s Latest Road to Dynamite Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

September 28, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Road to AEW Dynamite

AEW heads to Rochester for Dynamite and Rampage this week, and the latest Road To previews the shows and celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month. You can see the video below, which looks at this week’s episodes of AEW TV:

AEW Dynamite, AEW Rampage

