AEW Road to Dynamite Previews Cody Rhodes vs. Andrade El Idolo, More
November 30, 2021 | Posted by
Cody Rhodes and Andrade El Idolo will match up on this week’s AEW Dynamite, and the “Road To” preview takes a look at the match and more. You can see the video below ahead of Wednesday’s show:
