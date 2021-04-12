wrestling / News
AEW Road to Dynamite Now Streaming
April 12, 2021 | Posted by
Mike Tyson is set to appear on this week’s AEW Dynamite, and the Road to Dynamite preview video is online. You can check out the video below, which previews Wednesday’s show airing on TNT.
This week will be Dynamite’s first week running unopposed, as NXT makes its official move to Tuesday this week.
