AEW Road to Dynamite Previews #1 Contender’s Tournament Semifinals

AEW has released this week’s Road to Dynamite video, providing a preview of the AEW World Title Eliminator semifinals. You can see the video below, which features Wardlow discussing his training and expectations that he’ll dominate his way to the end of the tournament. The video also highlights Kenny Omega and Rey Fenix having to give up his spot after beating Penta due to his injury.

The video also gives a preview of Cody’s rematch against Orange Cassidy after he managed to retain the TNT Championship against Cassidy. Dynamite takes place on Wednesday night and airs on TNT.