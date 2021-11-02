wrestling / News

Latest AEW Road to Dynamite Previews Cody Rhodes vs. Andrade El Idolo, More

November 2, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Road to AEW Dynamite

Cody Rhodes will face Andrade El Idolo on this week’s AEW Dynamite, and the latest Road To video previews the match and more. You can see the video below, which looks at Wednesday’s episode:

AEW Dynamite, Jeremy Thomas

