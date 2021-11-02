wrestling / News
Latest AEW Road to Dynamite Previews Cody Rhodes vs. Andrade El Idolo, More
November 2, 2021 | Posted by
Cody Rhodes will face Andrade El Idolo on this week’s AEW Dynamite, and the latest Road To video previews the match and more. You can see the video below, which looks at Wednesday’s episode:
