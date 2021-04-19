wrestling / News
AEW Road to Dynamite Previews Darby Allin vs. Jungle Boy, More
April 19, 2021
There will be two titles on the line on this week’s AEW Dynamite, and the latest Road To video previews Wednesday’s show. You can see the video below, which hypes Darby Allin vs. Jungle Boy for the TNT Championship, Hikaru Shida defeneding the AEW Women’s Championship against Tay Conti, and more.
AEW Dynamite airs Wednesday on TNT.
