AEW Road to Dynamite Previews John Silver vs. Bryan Danielson, More

December 7, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite

Bryan Danielson is set to battle John Silver on this week’s AEW Dynamite, and the “Road To” preview is now online. You can see the preview video below, which also teases what’s next for Cody Rhodes and Riho vs. Jaimie Hayter:

AEW Dynamite, Jeremy Thomas

