AEW News: Road to Dynamite Video Releasing Tomorrow, Evil Uno Plays Demon’s Souls

– AEW is releasing a new Road to Dynamite video tomorrow to preview this week’s stacked episode. PWInsider reports that the Road To video will arrive tomorrow, as is typical for such videos when AEW does them. The card for this week’s Dynamite is:

* AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Kenny Omega

* Dynamite Dynamo Battle Royale

* Darby Allin & Cody Rhodes vs. Powerhouse Hobbs & Ricky Starks

* Chris Jericho vs. Frankie Kazarian

* Britt Baker vs. Leyla Hirsch

– Evil Uno’s latest YouTube video sees the Dark Order member playing Demon’s Souls on the PS5: