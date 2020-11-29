wrestling / News
AEW News: Road to Dynamite Video Releasing Tomorrow, Evil Uno Plays Demon’s Souls
November 29, 2020 | Posted by
– AEW is releasing a new Road to Dynamite video tomorrow to preview this week’s stacked episode. PWInsider reports that the Road To video will arrive tomorrow, as is typical for such videos when AEW does them. The card for this week’s Dynamite is:
* AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Kenny Omega
* Dynamite Dynamo Battle Royale
* Darby Allin & Cody Rhodes vs. Powerhouse Hobbs & Ricky Starks
* Chris Jericho vs. Frankie Kazarian
* Britt Baker vs. Leyla Hirsch
– Evil Uno’s latest YouTube video sees the Dark Order member playing Demon’s Souls on the PS5:
More Trending Stories
- Matt Hardy Says He’s Done With ‘Fun Personalities’ for ‘Toxic, Undeserving Fanbase’
- Bret Hart Reveals the Original Plans for His Guest Appearance on The Simpsons
- The Godfather Details Gathering With The Undertaker and Their Old Bone Street Krew Before Survivor Series
- Jon Moxley On Being Uncomfortable Around People In The Shield’s Early Days, WWE Helping Him Learn Social Skills