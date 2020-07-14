wrestling / News
AEW’s Road to Fight For the Fallen Video Online
AEW has released their latest Road To…video, looking at this Wednesday’s Fight For the Fallen episode of Dynamite. You can see the video below, which previews this Wednesday’s show.
The lineup for Fight For the Fallen is:
* AEW Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. Brian Cage (w/Taz)
* TNT Championship Match: Cody vs. Sonny Kiss
* FTR vs. The Lucha Brothers
* The Young Bucks & Kenny Omega vs. The Jurassic Express
