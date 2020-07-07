AEW Road to Fyter Fest Night Two Released Online

Night two of AEW Fyter Fest takes place this Wednesday, and the “Road To” video previewing it is online. You can see the video below, which previews the card for this week’s show.

The lineup for the show is:

* AEW Tag Team Championships Match: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page (c) vs. Private Party

* Orange Cassidy vs. Chris Jericho

* FTR & Young Bucks vs. Butcher, Blade & Lucha Bros

* Nyla Rose vs. TBA

* Lance Archer vs. Joey Janela

* SCU vs. Brodie Lee, Colt Cabana, & Stu Grayson