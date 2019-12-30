AEW Road to Jacksonville: Dustin Rhodes Addresses Sammy Guevara, Darby Allin on Cody

The AEW Road to Jacksonville video is online, featuring Dustin Rhodes and Darby Allin addressing their respective opponents for this week’s Dynamite. You can see the video below, which previews Wednmesday’s episode on TNT./

The announced card for the show is:

* Cody Rhodes vs. Darby Allin

* Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks vs. PAC and The Lucha Bros

* AEW Women’s Championship Match: Riho vs. Britt Baker vs. Nyla Rose vs. Hikaru Shida

* Jon Moxley vs. Trent

* Dustin Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara

* Also appearing: Taz, MJF