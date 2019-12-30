wrestling / News
AEW Road to Jacksonville: Dustin Rhodes Addresses Sammy Guevara, Darby Allin on Cody
December 29, 2019 | Posted by
The AEW Road to Jacksonville video is online, featuring Dustin Rhodes and Darby Allin addressing their respective opponents for this week’s Dynamite. You can see the video below, which previews Wednmesday’s episode on TNT./
The announced card for the show is:
* Cody Rhodes vs. Darby Allin
* Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks vs. PAC and The Lucha Bros
* AEW Women’s Championship Match: Riho vs. Britt Baker vs. Nyla Rose vs. Hikaru Shida
* Jon Moxley vs. Trent
* Dustin Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara
* Also appearing: Taz, MJF
More Trending Stories
- Fans Discover That Lars Sullivan Allegedly Starred In Adult Films Before WWE
- Nine-Year-Old Child With Dyslexia Makes John Cena Mosaic from Rubik’s Cubes
- Nick Patrick on WWE Giving WCW Alums an ‘Attitude Check’ When They Came Over in 2001, Why DDP Didn’t Become a WWE Main Eventer
- Jim Ross On Midnight Express Deserving to Go Into WWE Hall of Fame, Paul Heyman and Jim Cornette’s Issues With Each Other