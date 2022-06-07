wrestling / News
AEW Road To Kansas City Looks at CM Punk’s Injury, More
June 7, 2022 | Posted by
AEW heads to Kansas City for Dynamite and Rampage this week, and the new Road To video looks at CM Punk’s injury announcement and more. You can see the video below, which previews this week’s shows:
