wrestling / News

AEW Road To Kansas City Looks at CM Punk’s Injury, More

June 7, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Road to AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

AEW heads to Kansas City for Dynamite and Rampage this week, and the new Road To video looks at CM Punk’s injury announcement and more. You can see the video below, which previews this week’s shows:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, AEW Rampage, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading