wrestling / News
AEW Road to New Year’s Smash Night Two is Now Online
January 11, 2021 | Posted by
– AEW presents night two of New Year’s Smash this week, and the Road To preview is now online. You can see the video below, which hypes Wednesday’s episode including Darby Allin’s TNT Championship defense against Brian Cage and more:
