AEW Road to New Year’s Smash Night Two is Now Online

January 11, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Road to AEW Dynamite

– AEW presents night two of New Year’s Smash this week, and the Road To preview is now online. You can see the video below, which hypes Wednesday’s episode including Darby Allin’s TNT Championship defense against Brian Cage and more:

