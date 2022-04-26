wrestling / News

AEW Road To Philadelphia Previews Dax Harwood vs. Cash Wheeler, More

April 26, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Road to AEW Dynamite

AEW rolls through Philadelphia this week for Dynamite and Rampage, and the latest Road To video previews this week’s shows. You can see the livestream below, which looks at the Dax Harwood vs. Cash Wheeler match for a spot on the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament and more:

