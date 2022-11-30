wrestling / News
AEW News: Latest Road To Previews This Week’s Dynamite & Rampage, Athena On Her AEW Dark: Elevation Match
– AEW heads to Indianapolis this week for Dynamite and Rampage, and the latest Road To video previews the shows. You can see the full video below:
– Athena posted to Instagram to comment on her win over Laynie Luck on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, noting she didn’t get into her usual ring gear for the match and writing:
“[email protected] @aewontv …. who’s next!?!?!
I want more #Porcelain to break
#FallenGoddess #TheAlpha”
