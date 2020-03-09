AEW Road to Salt Lake City Previews This Week’s Dynamite

AEW has released this week’s AEW Dynamite preview, looking at the road to Wednesday’s Salt Lake City-set episode. You can see the full episode below, which previews this week’s show.

The video kicks off with Peter Avalon and Leva Bates in the library, where Avalon gets irritated with a man stroking his beard and rushes off to shush him. After, Bates whispers to him that she knows who the Exalted One is, and they head off to do some montage-style investigating as The Librarians. To Be Continued…

Next up we see a preview of the upcoming Blood & Guts match that takes place on March 25th, which will feature The Elite vs. The Inner Circle. Jim Ross, Arn Anderson and Dustin Rhodes discuss the violence, no escape style aspect to the match and how it’s impossible to prepare for. Rhodes says they all need to be 110% prepared to fight for their lives. Arn says some of them will walk out out more seasoned and savvy — assuming that they do walk out. The specific rules for the match are set to be announced on this week’s episode.

The final segment has Alex Marvez interviewing Ortiz (with Santana there) about his match with Cody on Dynamite. Ortiz says he’s not worried about Cody because he’s on a losing streak and can’t beat anybody right now.

Dynamite from Salt Lake City takes place this Wednesday and airs live on TNT.