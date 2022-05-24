wrestling / News
AEW Road to Vegas Previews Wardlow vs. Shawn Spears, More
May 24, 2022 | Posted by
AEW is heading to Vegas for a big week of shows, and the latest Road To video previews this week’s Dynamite, Rampage, and Double or Nothing. You can check out the video below, which takes a look at Wardlow’s Steel Cage match against Shawn Spears, the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Semifinals and more:
