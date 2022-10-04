wrestling / News

AEW Road to Washington DC Previews MJF vs. Wheeler Yuta, More

October 4, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite 10-5-22, MJF vs. Wheeler Yuta Image Credit: AEW

AEW heads to Washington DC this week, and the latest Road To preview looks at MJF vs. Wheeler Yuta and more. You can see the full video below, which previews this week’s tapings:

