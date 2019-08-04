wrestling / News
Various News: AEW on TNT Commercials During The Rock’s New Movie, Kofi Kingston WWE Network Doc Debut Date
August 3, 2019 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that the Kofi Kingston WWE 24 documentary will debut on WWE Network on Sunday August 11th after Summerslam.
– PWInsider also notes that they’ve heard from several readers who have seen commercials for the 10/2 premiere of AEW on TNT before and after Hobbs & Shaw at AMC Theaters. The movie, of course, stars the Rock.
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard Discusses Rock Coming Back After Steve Austin Went Home, Austin Being Upset With Rock’s Comments
- Ken Shamrock On the Advice Bret Hart Gave Him in WWE, People Backstage Thinking He and Vader Were Trying to Hurt Each Other
- Jim Ross Recalls Firing Sid Vicious at the Height of His Main Event Status
- Hulk Hogan On Match With Austin Never Happening, His Relationship With Andre the Giant, More