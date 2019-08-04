wrestling / News

Various News: AEW on TNT Commercials During The Rock’s New Movie, Kofi Kingston WWE Network Doc Debut Date

August 3, 2019 | Posted by Ashish
AEW on TNT First Show Capital One Arena

PWInsider reports that the Kofi Kingston WWE 24 documentary will debut on WWE Network on Sunday August 11th after Summerslam.

PWInsider also notes that they’ve heard from several readers who have seen commercials for the 10/2 premiere of AEW on TNT before and after Hobbs & Shaw at AMC Theaters. The movie, of course, stars the Rock.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, Kofi Kingston, The Rock (Dwayne Johnson), Ashish

More Stories

loading