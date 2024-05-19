AEW News: Roderick Strong Can’t Wait To Face Will Ospreay, Thunder Rosa Sends Deonna Purrazzo A Message

– Roderick Strong says he can’t wait to put an end to Will Ospreay at Double or Nothing. AEW posted a digital exclusive after last night’s AEW Collision, which saw Ospreay attacked by Undisputed Kingdom following his match with Shane Taylor but managing to escape. You can see the video below, in which Strong days he is going to “end” the assassin at next Sunday’s show:

– Thunder Rosa appeared in her own AEW digital exclusive after Rampage, sending a message to Deonna Purrazzo who attacked Robyn Renegade after their match: