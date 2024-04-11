AEW News: ROH PPVs Still Expected This Year, Note on Why PPV Schedule Was Announced Early, Pre-Sale For Upcoming Collision Taping

– PWInsider reports that while they weren’t announced today with the AEW PPVs, ROH will have other PPVs this year. Final Battle will definitely happen in December, while another is possible for July.

– As for why AEW released their PPV schedule early, it was because they wanted to allow fans who wish to travel enough time to do so.

– AEW is holding a pre-sale today for their Collision taping on May 30 in Palm Springs. You can get tickets here with the code AEWGEN4.