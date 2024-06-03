wrestling / News
AEW & ROH Pre-Sale Codes For Arlington Residency
An online pre-sale for the AEW & Ring of Honor events in Arlington, Texas will take place tomorrow morning. Tickets will be available at ETix.com.
According to PWInsider.com, the pre-sale code to access tickets is GENRES. The confirmed Path To All In dates at Esports Stadium Arlington have been announced:
* Saturday, July 20 – AEW: Collision
* Friday, July 26 – ROH: Death Before Dishonor
* Saturday, July 27 – AEW: Collision
* Thursday, August 1 – AEW: Collision (Taped to air Saturday, August 3)
* Saturday, August 10 – AEW: Collision
* Saturday, August 17 – AEW: Collision
