AEW & ROH Pre-Sale Codes For Arlington Residency

An online pre-sale for the AEW & Ring of Honor events in Arlington, Texas will take place tomorrow morning. Tickets will be available at ETix.com.

According to PWInsider.com, the pre-sale code to access tickets is GENRES. The confirmed Path To All In dates at Esports Stadium Arlington have been announced:

* Saturday, July 20 – AEW: Collision

* Friday, July 26 – ROH: Death Before Dishonor

* Saturday, July 27 – AEW: Collision

* Thursday, August 1 – AEW: Collision (Taped to air Saturday, August 3)

* Saturday, August 10 – AEW: Collision

* Saturday, August 17 – AEW: Collision