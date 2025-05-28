– Fightful Select has an update on the AEW roster coming off of last Sunday’s Double or Nothing 2025 pay-per-view event. According to the report, multiple talents were “banged up” coming off of the show and waiting on clearances from the onsite medical team. The report notes that the questionable list of hurt talents following the event was “as long as it’s been in a while.”

The Young Bucks, who competed in Anarchy in the Arena, were reportedly both hurting after AEW Double or Nothing. It appeared that Nick Jackson suffered a concussion, but Fightful reports that an official diagnosis on Jackson’s injury wasn’t provided.

In better news, Fightful reports that after reaching out to Jamie Hayter, she revealed that she “was totally fine” after her match with Mercedes Mone. It’s said that Hayter had no worries physically after the matchup.

Additionally, Will Ospreay, who lost to Hangman Page in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament finals, reportedly emerged out of his match unscathed. Ospreay is said to be traveling to tonight’s AEW Dynamite and Collision TV tapings at the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas.

Fightful also notes that AEW will likely be able to announce more matches for this week’s tapings once the wrestlers receive their medical clearances.