AEW News: Women’s Roster Talks Women’s History Month, Toni Storm Timeline
March 11, 2024 | Posted by
– AEW has posted a new video with several members of the women’s division talking about Women’s History Month. You can see the video below featuring Taya Valkyrie, Billie Starkz, Thunder Rosa, and more:
@allelitewrestling #AEW celebrates the achievements and strengths of women all around the world, especially during the month of March! #InternationalWomensDay #WomensHistoryMonth ♬ original sound – AllEliteWrestling
– AEW also posted their latest AEW Timelines video looking at Toni Storm:
