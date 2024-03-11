wrestling / News

AEW News: Women’s Roster Talks Women’s History Month, Toni Storm Timeline

March 11, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Toni Storm AEW Image Credit: AEW

– AEW has posted a new video with several members of the women’s division talking about Women’s History Month. You can see the video below featuring Taya Valkyrie, Billie Starkz, Thunder Rosa, and more:

@allelitewrestling #AEW celebrates the achievements and strengths of women all around the world, especially during the month of March! #InternationalWomensDay #WomensHistoryMonth ♬ original sound – AllEliteWrestling

– AEW also posted their latest AEW Timelines video looking at Toni Storm:

