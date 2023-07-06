wrestling / News

AEW News: Ruby Soho Advances In Women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament, Kenny Omega Beats Wheeler Yuta

July 5, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ruby Soho AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

Ruby Soho has advanced in the women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament by virtue of an assisted win over Britt Baker. Soho defeated Baker in a tournament match on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, getting the pin thanks to an assist from Toni Storm for extra leverage.

Soho will now face Skye Blue in the semifinals. Blue came out after the match to confront Soho on the apron.

– Kenny Omega battled Wheeler Yuta in the main event of tonight’s show. Despite dealing with an injured shoulder and Konosuke Takeshita interfering when Don Callis distracted the ref, Omega was able to get the win following a One Winged Angel:

