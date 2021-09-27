wrestling / News
AEW News: Ruby Soho On Renee Paquette’s Podcast, Adam Cole Plays Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword
September 27, 2021
– Ruby Soho was on Renee Paquette’s podcast and discussed the time period where she was waiting for her WWE non-compete to end. You can see the clip below, described as follows:
“Ruby Soho walks Renee through the time between her WWE release and AEW debut, including a fateful endorsement from the members of Rancid.”
– The latest video on Adam Cole’s YouTube channel sees the AEW star playing Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword. You can see the highlights video below:
