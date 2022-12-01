wrestling / News
AEW News: Ruby Soho Returns On Dynamite, Ricky Starks Picks Up Win
– Ruby Soho made her return to AEW TV, taking out Tay Melo on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Tonight’s show saw Soho coming out to the ring after Anna Jay lost to Willow Nightengale and drop Melo with a facebuster.
Soho has been off TV since she suffered a broken nose in a mixed tag team match with Ortiz opposite Sammy Guevara and Melo at AEW All Out.
– Ricky Starks picked up a very quick win over Ari Daivari on tonight’s show, as you can see below:
