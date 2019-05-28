AEW Rumored to Have Approached TSN About Canadian TV Deal

– A new report claims that All Elite Wrestling is trying to get a deal to air their upcoming weekly show on Canadian television. TSN’s Sunday Night’s Main Event radio show reports that AEW approached TSN about a possible TV deal in Canada, and “The answer was not a ‘No’ from the network.”

The news comes after WarnerMedia announced a deal with AEW to air their weekly show on TNT starting this fall. Details have yet to be fully revealed, but the show is reportedly set to be two hours and would start in October.

TSN was the broadcast home for WWE Raw from 1995 to 2006, until the show moved to The Score/Sportsnet 360. AEW aired their first PPV, Double or Nothing, over the weekend.