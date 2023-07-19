AEW Reportedly Running Chicago Again For Thanksgiving

AEW is reportedly set to return to Chicago once again for Thanksgiving week. Fightful Select reports that as of today, the company is set to return to the city where it has held Thanksgiving week shows the last two years.

Dynamite is scheduled to take place in Chicago on November 22nd. It’s worth noting that this will make the city a busy one for wrestling that week, as WWE is holding Smackdown and Survivor Series at the Allstate Arena on Friday the 24th and Saturday the 25th.