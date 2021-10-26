AEW News: Ryan Nemeth Raising Money For Jon Huber Legacy Foundation, Adam Cole Plays It Takes Two

– Ryan Nemeth is raising some money for the Jon Huber Legacy Foundation. Nemeth posted to Twitter on Tuesday announcing that sales from a Brodie Lee watercolor print being sold in his online shop will benefit the foundation:

Thought it may be a good day to do this: Sales from these prints will benefit the Jon Huber Legacy Foundation. Limited Edition (250) signed & numbered. Have at it! @AEW @AEWonTNT @ThisBrodieLee 💕 Brodie Lee Watercolor https://t.co/eDt83Wzikm — Ryan Nemeth (@ryrynemnem) September 30, 2021

– Adam Cole’s latest YouTube video has himself and gaming content creator GrandPOOBear playing more It Takes Two: