AEW News: Ryback Comments on Possibly Working With Company, Alex Marvez May Be Announcer, Chris Jericho Shirt Available

January 10, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The Ryback Smackdown

– Ryback posted to Twitter in response to a fan asking if he was interested in working with AEW. The WWE alumn replied as follows, noting he was happy for all involved but has to get his shoulder injury fixed and then will see:

– Alex Marvez, who Wrestling Observer Radio says has been in the running for an announcer position with All-Elite Wrestling, now has AEW in his Twitter bio as well as the “#ChangeTheUniverse” hashtag. Marvez co-hosted the “Double or Nothing” rally and has been sharing news on the company on his Twitter feed.

– Pro Wrestling Tees has released an “AEW is Jericho” shirt, as you can see below via Chris Jericho’s Instagram account:

