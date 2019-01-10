AEW News: Ryback Comments on Possibly Working With Company, Alex Marvez May Be Announcer, Chris Jericho Shirt Available

– Ryback posted to Twitter in response to a fan asking if he was interested in working with AEW. The WWE alumn replied as follows, noting he was happy for all involved but has to get his shoulder injury fixed and then will see:

I’m extremely happy for all involved and have known @CodyRhodes a long time. I have 2 more stem cell procedures and a shoulder scope to get me where I need to be in January and will then evaluate everything wrestling wise. I can’t be anything less than my best ever if I return. https://t.co/3dnSqxFrkM — The Big Guy (@Ryback22) January 9, 2019

– Alex Marvez, who Wrestling Observer Radio says has been in the running for an announcer position with All-Elite Wrestling, now has AEW in his Twitter bio as well as the “#ChangeTheUniverse” hashtag. Marvez co-hosted the “Double or Nothing” rally and has been sharing news on the company on his Twitter feed.

– Pro Wrestling Tees has released an “AEW is Jericho” shirt, as you can see below via Chris Jericho’s Instagram account: