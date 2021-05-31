AEW News: Sami Callihan Teases Double Or Nothing Appearance, All Out Announcement Reportedly Planned

– Sami Callihan is teasing the possibility of an appearance at AEW Double or Nothing tonight. The Impact Wrestling star took to his Twitter account to hint that he may be the mystery entrant in the Casino Battle Royale, writing:

I feel like playing some poker. — ₮ⱧɆ ĐⱤ₳₩ (@TheSamiCallihan) May 30, 2021

– The Mat Men Podcast’s Andrew Zarian reports that there will be an announcement for AEW All Out made tonight at Double or Nothing: