wrestling / News

AEW News: Sami Callihan Teases Double Or Nothing Appearance, All Out Announcement Reportedly Planned

May 30, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Sami Callihan Impact Wrestling

– Sami Callihan is teasing the possibility of an appearance at AEW Double or Nothing tonight. The Impact Wrestling star took to his Twitter account to hint that he may be the mystery entrant in the Casino Battle Royale, writing:

– The Mat Men Podcast’s Andrew Zarian reports that there will be an announcement for AEW All Out made tonight at Double or Nothing:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW All Out, AEW Double or Nothing, Sami Callihan, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading