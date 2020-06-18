AEW Announces Sammy Guevara vs. Matt Hardy & More For Next Week’s Dynamite

AEW has set a host of matches, including Sammy Guevara vs. Matt Hardy, for this week’s episode of Dynamite. On tonight’s episode, it was announced that Hardy will face Guevara and Guevara can choose which version of Matt he wants to battle.

The full card for next week’s show as announced are below:

* Sammy Guevara vs. Matt Hardy

* Brodie Lee and Colt Cabana vs. Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela

* Lumberjack Match: Wardlow vs. Luchasaurus

* FTR vs. Natural Nightmares (with Brandi Rhodes)

* Jon Moxley vs. Opponent TBD, with Taz on commentary