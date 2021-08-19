AEW News: Sammy Guevara’s Proposal Video Online, AEW Heels Talent Show Set, Rampage Meet & Greet

– AEW posted the full video of Sammy Guevara proposing to his girlfriend Pam before Wednesday’s Dynamite. You can see the video below.

– AEW has announced that their Heels talent competition is set to take place a week from today. The women’s fan group’s Twitter account wrote:

“Heels Got Talent” is one week from today! Send your video auditions to be a part of the action. Singing, dancing, martial arts, juggling, music, impressions, whatever! Also have questions for Serena Deeb? Send it all to [email protected]

Let your star shine on!”

– The Shop AEW Twitter account announced that tickets for the pre-show meet & greet for AEW Rampage: The Last Dance go on sale tomorrow at noon CT: