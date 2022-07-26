wrestling / News

AEW News: Sammy Guevara Shares Video From Inside Shark Tank, Chris Jericho Interview At SDCC

July 26, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Shark Tank Image Credit: AEW

– Sammy Guevara’s latest vlog goes inside the shark tank at last week’s AEW Dynamite. Guevara posted his latest video on Tuesday, which contains footage of the JAS testing out the shark tank:

– TV Insider posted video of their interview with Chris Jericho from San Diego Comic Con:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading