AEW News: Sammy Guevara Shares Video From Inside Shark Tank, Chris Jericho Interview At SDCC
July 26, 2022
– Sammy Guevara’s latest vlog goes inside the shark tank at last week’s AEW Dynamite. Guevara posted his latest video on Tuesday, which contains footage of the JAS testing out the shark tank:
– TV Insider posted video of their interview with Chris Jericho from San Diego Comic Con:
